Average Price Of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood At N4,962.87 In December 2023- NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,828.18 recorded in November 2023 to N4,962.87 in December 2023.

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for December 2023 released on Monday in Abuja.

The report said the December price represented a 2.79 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in November.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 8.70 per cent from N4,565.56 recorded in December 2022 to N4,962.87 in December 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at N5,725.33 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at N5,686.88, and Lagos at N5,671.05.

It said on the other hand, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price at N4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia at N4,088.24 and N4,155.88, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at N5,256.61 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-West at N5,144.50.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N4,155.59,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 3.18 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N11,155.15 in November 2023 to N11,510.16 in December 2023.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 12.31 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N10,248.97 recorded in December 2022 to N11,510.16 in December 2023.

State profile analysis showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price of N13,572.22 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Edo at N13,265.63 and Delta at N13,041.67.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Ebonyi at N10,142.86, followed by Imo and Anambra with N10,150.90 and N10,264.29, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of N12,700.14 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at N11,585.89.

The report said the South-East recorded the lowest price at N10,632.14.

The NBS said the average retail price per litre of kerosene increased to N1,362.27 in December 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 5.84 per cent, compared to the N1,287.10 recorded in November.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for December, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 23.33 per cent from N1,104.61 in December 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Abuja recorded the highest average price at N1,650.00 per litre of kerosene in December, followed by Ogun at N1,609.52 and Benue at N1,594.44.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at N917.14, followed by Rivers at N969.70 and Nasarawa at N1,071.43.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,455.21, followed by the North-West at N1,420.48.

It said the South-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,264.49.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in December 2023 was N4,529.92, indicating a 1.17 per cent decline from N4,583.44 recorded in November.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 20.69 per cent from N3,753.38 recorded in December 2022.

On state profile analysis, it showed that Bauchi recorded the highest average retail price at N5,600.00 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Lagos at N5,273.53 and Ekiti at N5,234.38.

On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at N3,234.29, followed by Bayelsa and Kaduna at N3,538.03 and N3,560.00 ,respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N5,077.08, followed by the South-West at N5,014.48.

“The South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N3,957.17 ,” the NBS said. (NAN)





