Bandits Target My Son, I Withdrew Him From Public School — El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Kaduna State ,Malam Nasir El-Rufai has said that he had to temporarily withdraw his son from the Kaduna Capital School because of kidnap threats.

His son, Abubakar Sadiq was enrolled in the public school in 2019.

However, the Governor told the Pidgin Service of the BBC that security reports available to his government had it that, three bandit groups were planning to abduct his son from the school.

He said he had also enrolled Sadiq’s younger sister, Nasrine in the same school after turning six years, before the security development which forced the family to, temporarily, withdraw the children.

The two children are currently on home schooling and only going to Capital School to write exams, they will return to the school untill when security improves,” he said

“My son and also my daughter are registered in the school, because his (Abubakar-Sadiq) sister also clocked six and we registered her in the school. But we had to temporarily withdraw them for security of the school because we received security report that three groups were planning to attack the school and kidnap my son.”

“I don’t think they (kidnappers) would have succeeded because there are enough security in the school to prevent them, but it would expose other pupils of the school to danger. We don’t know the kind of weapon they would have brought.”

” I had taken a stand against payment of ransom and we had report that, three groups were planning to kidnap my son from Capital School to see whether I will pay ransom or not if my son is kidnapped,” he said.

“Both Abubakar Sadiq and Nasrine will go back to the school when there is confidence that, their attendance will not put the school at risk.”

