Bauchi Mob Murders Man Over Alleged Blasphemy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A man, simply identified as Yunusa, has been murdered by an angry mob in Bauchi for allegedly making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

According to available information, the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:00 pm in Nasaru community, in the Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Post, an eyewitness, Umar Abubakar, stated that an argument had started between Yunusa and another person and Yunusa had allegedly made the blasphemous remarks, which quickly led to a mob reaction.

“The victim was a member of the Faira Islamic Sect. When he insulted the Prophet, some young men challenged him to retract his statement. He refused and repeated it, which led to the beating,” Abubakar stated.

Another eyewitness, who did not wish to state his identity stated that the Police had earlier saved Yunusa and took him to their outpost but the mob overpowered the police and killed Yunusa.

The police is yet to make an official statement concerning this development as of the time of filing this report.