Manchester Derby Kick-Starts A Great Weekend In The EPL

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivals Manchester United and Manchester City meet for the 52nd time in an early kick-off in the the Premier League.

United Will be bidding to end a run of three straight H2H league defeats, their worst run of derby defeats since 2013-14. Hope is high that the Red Devils can do just that after booking their place in the League Cup semi-final in midweek, a 3-0 result which added to the positive news of an agreed deal for the imposing target man Wout Weghorst.

Just four points separate the city rivals within the top four, and with such little in it in terms of their respective league records this season, United may not feel like the rank outsiders the odds suggest. In fact, Erik ten Hag’s men haven’t conceded in almost five hours of play and remain unbeaten in seven straight PL home games (W6, D1), a run which includes victories over Spurs and league leaders Arsenal.

Also on double domestic cup duty over the past week which saw City fall to a shock 2-0 EFL Cup quarter final exit at the hands of rock-bottom Southampton, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will be raring to get back to the small matter of a PL title race after reducing Arsenal’s lead to five points with a 1-0 win over Chelsea. Having scored ten goals across their last two derbies and six in October’s reverse, Guardiola’s men need only three here to equal the most goals ever scored against United by a single opponent in one season.

Meanwhile in other matches, Brighton vs Liverpool, Everton Vs Southampton, Nottingham Forest Vs Leicester, Wolves Vs West ham. All matches kick off at (16:00) Local time.