BBNaija: I Won’t Entertain Nigerians For Free And Spoil My Brand – Tacha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reality star, Tacha Akide, has stated that she will only participate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars if she is getting a monetary reward.

Speaking in a recent show on Cool FM, Tacha stated that since leaving the reality show four years ago, she has worked very hard to earn her brand.

The reality star stated that everything is business to her and she will not joke with her brand just to entertain Nigerians for free.

“I will go if I am getting paid, if it is business I would go. It has been like four years later and I have built my brand with so much sweat and blood, it is never easy,” she said.

“I am the first child of the family, so there is so much responsibility and issues, so at this point in my life, I am not going to go on a show where I am not getting paid.

“Just imagine the first people that will be evicted from the show, imagine what people will say. Because right now people already have what they are saying about the housemates going back.

“If I have to be on the show, I am giving Nigerians a show. Like I said, for me, it is all about business, if you are not going to pay me, I am not going to water down my brand to give Nigerians a show because we know nobody can do it like me.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



