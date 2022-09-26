BET Hip Hop Awards Honour South African Pioneer Riky Rick Posthumously

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be honoured posthumously at upcoming BET HipHop Awards ceremony to be hosted by Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality, Fat Joe on October 5.

The South African entrepreneur, rapper, and fashion Icon, Riky Rick who passed on recently due to mental health struggles, will be bestowed posthumously with the prestigious title his fans have known him to hold ever since he broke into the industry: The Global Visionary Award.

The esteemed award recognises and honours champions of culture, including artists, DJs, and music industry professionals who have made ground-breaking efforts to expand the culture of hip-hop on the World Stage. Riky Rick is the inaugural recipient of this award.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30, and will premiere Internationally on BET Africa, DStv channel 129 on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 at 02:00 am WAT/ 03:00 am CAT and repeat at 18:30WAT/19:30 CAT.

Riky Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo said The BET Global Visionary Award comes as a heart-warming opportunity to celebrate Rikhado’s life and his deep love for humanity.

“I see the award as a recognition of the positive impact of the music Rikhado shared with us. The award also highlights how Rikhado used arts and culture as an important and effective pathway for people to truly connect with, care for and be seen by each other”, she said.

The late musician and fashion icon, has been a force in the music industry since the release of “Nafukwa”, which won an MTV Africa Award for Video of the Year. Riky Rick’s dynamic and prominent voice in SA hip-hop has earned him recognition as a highly regarded creative who has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

He pioneered the independent music wave in SA and beyond, separating from his label and releasing music directly to fans online. His independent ventures achieved much success and inspired other artists to explore a similar path. He is the founder and owner of Cotton Club Records and Cotton Fest, a platform that celebrates the world of music and fashion.

While acknowledging the posthumous award, his wife, Bianca Naidoo Makhado said: “As Riky’s family, we are moved and honoured to receive the BET Global Visionary Award on behalf of our beloved, Riky Rick. This award honours his work and his name.

“I am so proud that my husband’s work is still making a positive impact within the entertainment space and that his legacy continues to inspire young creative.

This award reminds us of his love for his fans and for the culture”.

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International, Monde Twala said Riky Rick means so much to so many of us, not just South African hip-hop fans but globally beyond the mic.

“His impact in changing the South African hip-hop game to be more inclusive, particularly in encouraging young creatives to take control of their destiny and dare to dream bigger, endures as one of his most influential and lasting legacies. His legacy continues to inspire and together with Bianca, we hope to honour Riky by championing a new generation of black creatives while celebrating his life and what he stood for”, he stressed.

Riky Rick’s untimely passing, due to mental health struggles, is a great loss for many. This Award aims to honour his life, work, and his lasting impact while raising awareness around mental health issues and shedding light on available coping resources. Riky Rick was an innovator in many spheres of culture and the world benefited greatly from his intuitive vision.

The BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET delivers the best in hip hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip hop culture a global force.