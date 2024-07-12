BEWARE: How Fake Hair Vendor, Amy_Luxury_Hair, Is Defrauding Victims On Facebook Using Juicy Promo Videos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A victim of online shopping scam has called on the security agencies and Nigerians to help her recover her funds from a fake and fraudulent hair products vendor named Amy_luxury_hair who advertised a very attractive promo on facebook to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The victim, who preferred to be anonymous, due to security concerns, is ready to volunteer all the information to the security agencies, told African Examiner that she was defrauded with a total sum of N89,000 naira.

The victim, who runs a beauty, fashion and a hair salon in FCT said she saw Amy-luxury_hair products promo on facebook and contacted them through their whatsapp and facebook platform. Their number is 0703 703 65113, and the friendly person spoke very respectfully and believable to her.

The victim initially insisted that she would make payment after delivery, but the fraudster convinced her that they are a genuine seller and her merchandise will be sent through God is Good as ordered, the victim agreed and made payment.

“I’m a struggling mother trying to make a living with my beauty salon, I thought I was dealing with a real seller on Facebook. She told me their location is 29/30 Haruna Street, Off College Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos. The person who chatted with me was very polite, also backing it with assuring voice notes and videos.

“This is not my first time purchasing goods online. Some will collect their money upfront and will deliver as promised but some will collect money after delivery. But this vendor convinced me to make payment before delivery, after a long assuring conversation, I agreed to make payments.

“After making payments the fake seller ceased to chat with me. On insisting why she suddenly went cold on me, she blocked me because their number is no more going through. Please, Nigerians help me recover my N89,000.” She explained.

She ordered 5 luxury hair on promo of N8,700 each and another 2 hair costing N44,000 as advertised. She also paid N1,500 for delivery service. she was to resell the goods at her salon.

After making payments, the fraudster sent a fake God is good video showing that her merchandise had been sent and she would receive them on Thursday, July 11.

When goods did not arrive as promised the victim got in touch with the fake seller to find out the status of the delivery, it was then that the fake seller blocked the victims’ number and refused to communicate.

As a result, the victim then realized that she had just been scammed.

The victim told African Examiner that she paid into a bank account with Firstbank as follows: Usman Nefisetu, FirstBank, 3214115038 ). see attached evidence.

Link below is whatsapp chats between the victim and the fake vendor including the transaction receipts and other relevant documents.

Link to the fraudulent video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/61551095337956/videos/981539820181745/

Check the link to read chats between the victim and the face vendor: https://www.africanexaminer.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/charts.pdf

Below is GIG video sent too victims as evidence that goods have been sent:

Story written by Niyi Adeyi, African Examiner