Youths Protest In Abuja,Demand VDM’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of youths have taken to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, in protest of the arrest of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The protesters, who were sighted in the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.

They also vowed to take their grievance to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, in the Maitama district of the nation’s capital.

More details later…