‘Kwankwaso Not A Thief,’ Yusuf Denies N2bn Monthly Payment To Ex-Gov

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has dismissed as “false and baseless” allegations of financial misconduct made by a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, over the alleged diversion of N2 billion from local government funds.

Governor Yusuf’s remarks follow recent statements attributed to Bichi, in which he (Bichi) reportedly accused the current administration of misappropriating funds and alleged that a former governor of the state, Musa Kwankwaso, received illicit payments from the state treasury.

But the governor, who addressed 484 elected ward councillors at the Coronation Hall of the Government House on Sunday evening, said his administration remained transparent and committed to accountability.

“Everything we hoped for in this government, God has already done for us. We are all content, and no thief can be comfortable among us; as long as someone is a thief, they cannot stay here,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He described the allegations as an attempt to smear the reputation of his political mentor, Senator Kwankwaso, who he said has an impeccable record in public service.

“We thank God that our government is clean from top to bottom. It’s a government that pays attention to every aspect of development. The funds entrusted to us have been used judiciously,” he said.

Governor Yusuf expressed shock over the comments credited to Bichi, noting that the former SSG was once part of the administration and had been given the opportunity to serve the people.

“I am surprised to hear certain comments from someone who was once brought into this government, supported, and given a powerful position to serve both the people and the administration. Today, he’s out of government and making wild claims.

“I heard he said this administration, which is not even two years old, has stolen 10 times more than the previous government under (a former governor, Abdullahi) Ganduje. I wonder: does this statement come from someone thinking rationally?”

The governor also addressed claims that Senator Kwankwaso receives monthly payments from the state government, describing them as malicious fabrications.

“This same individual also claimed that our leader (Jagora) demands N2 billion monthly from the governor. This N2 billion, if allocated to the local governments, would do so much good.

“Jagora, a man of God who has served as a federal lawmaker, two-term governor, minister, senator, and twice a presidential candidate—someone who left office with the people of Kano begging him to return—left with a clean and commendable record,” he said.

“Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is not a thief, and the people of Kano are proud of him. You and your allies will not tarnish his name,” the governor declared.

Challenging the credibility of the accuser, the governor questioned whether Bichi’s actions were in line with the values of a true Kano indigene.

Yusuf said, “You claim the governor was begging you for help, are you the governor’s father? Or is he your father? Did you appoint the governor, or did he appoint you?

“Are you the one sending requests to him, or is he begging you for favours? Clearly, something is wrong. The office you were given had no relation to the budget, if it did, let us know. No reasonable person would accept this behavior.

“I want to call on people who think this way to tread carefully. We even question whether such a person is truly from Kano because a true Kano indigene would never stoop so low as to insult our leaders and spread falsehoods against them.”