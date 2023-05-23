Biden Sends Nine-Member Delegation To Tinubu’s Inauguration, See Full List

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President, Joe Biden, has declared a nine-member delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Bola Tinubu, president-elect, on May 29.

According to a statement on the White House website, Marcia L. Fudge, US Secretary of the Department of Housing and urban development, is leading the delegation.

See other members of the US delegation to Nigeria are as follows:

David Greene, chargé d’affaires, a.i., U.S. embassy Abuja, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Rep (D), California; Marisa Lago, under-secretary of commerce for international trade, US department of commerce; Michael E. Langley, commander of US Africa command; Enoh T. Ebong, director, US trade and development agency; Mary Catherine Phee, assistant secretary of state for the bureau of African Affairs, US department of state; Judd Devermont, special assistant to the president and senior director for African affairs, national security council and Monde Muyangwa, assistant administrator for the bureau for Africa, US Agency for International Development (USAID).



The African Examiner writes that Tinubu was elected Nigeria’s 16th president on February 25, 2023. However, his victory is being challenged at the election petition tribunal by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.