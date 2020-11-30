Biden To Pick Nigerian-Born Adeyemo As US Deputy Treasury Secretary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United States President-elect, Joe Biden, has selected Nigerian-born, Adewale Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary.

Adewale Adeyemo will serve under former Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, who will be head of the US Treasury Department.

African Examiner reports that Adeyemo who was born in 1981 in Nigeria, arrived the US at the age of 9, is among the three minorities to be on Biden’s economic team.

Others are Cecilia Rouse and Neera Tanden.

It will be recalled that Adeyemo was a senior international economic adviser in the Obama’s presidency and was the first president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago.

He was also appointed Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in 2015.

