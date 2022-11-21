W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bitcoin Continues Downtrend As Bears Take Over Crypto Market

Posted by Business News, Latest News Monday, November 21st, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bitcoin price is slowly moving lower towards $15,500. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it settles above the $17,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $16,500 and $16,400 levels.

The price is trading below $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,390 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a decent increase if there is a move above the $16,500 resistance zone.

The recent swing high was formed near $16,795 before the price dropped below the $16,500 support. There was a close below the $16,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears even pushed the price towards the $16,150 level.



A low is formed near $16,156 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16,300 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $16,795 swing high to $16,156 low.

The first major resistance is near the $16,400 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,390 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The next major resistance is near the $16,500 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $16,795 swing high to $16,156 low.

Bitcoin price must clear the trend line resistance and then the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a positive zone. The next major resistance is near $17,000, above which the price could gain pace for a move towards the $18,000 zone.

If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $16,400 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $16,150 level.

The next major support is near the $16,000 zone, below which the price might test the key support at $15,500. A clear move below the $15,500 support might send the price further lower.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=83205

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us