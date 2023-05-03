Bodyguard Kills Minister In Uganda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uganda’s Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col Charles Okello Engola (retd) was allegedly killed by his bodyguard.



According to available information, Engola, who was the Deputy Minister for Gender and Labour, was shot dead on Tuesday, May 2 in his home in a Kampala suburb.

Fred Enaga, Police spokesperson, stated that the minister was shot at his residence in Kyanja, at close range as he was entering his vehicle to go to work.

Enaga disclosed that the bodyguard is Private Wilson Sabiti.

The police disclosed that Sabiti ran away from the scene to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road, where he also shot himself dead.

Enaga further disclosed that a team of detectives have been sent to the crime scene for further investigations to ascertain the reason of the shooting.