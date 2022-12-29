Bolanle Raheem: Council Boss Renames Street After Slain Lagos Lawyer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, John Campos, says that a street in the area will be renamed in honour of the murdered 41-year-old lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

According to The Punch, Campos disclosed this in his condolence visit to the family of the slain lawyer on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

While speaking to angry sympathizer’s who had converged to mourn his wife, the husband of the deceased lawyer, Gbenga Raheem, called for calm as nothing could bring back his wife.