Borno Attack: Governor Zulum Says He Remains Unperturbed

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, says he is not disturbed following the Baga attack on his convoy.

African Examiner had earlier reported that insurgents attacked the convoy of the governor as he visited Baga town in Kukawa Local Government on Wednesday.

Zulum, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, on Saturday, said that he remains unperturbed and will continue to perform his duties without fear.

“The governor remains unfazed, unshaken. The well-being of Borno people are his top priority and he will continue to work in their best favour”, Gusau said.

The governor thanked all Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers, appealing to citizens to be security conscious and to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.