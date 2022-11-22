Nigerians React As Nkechi Blessing Visits Ooni Of Ife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The visit of controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, to the Ooni of Ife has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that Nkechi Blessing had earlier posted on her Instagram account that she would love to get married to the monarch.

The actress revealed this when the monarch married six women within the last two months.

“Ooni of ife Sir, I am patiently waiting for my turn..thank you in advance sir” she had said.

Her statement then sparked social media reactions; however, her recent trip to the palace of the Ooni of Ife has sparked social media reactions as many Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the actress. The African Examiner gathers some of their thought below:

@Folypop1 writes: “Yansh no go make Ooni reason all these ones wey una dey talk.”

@UnlimitedEniola writes: “New age (generation) women don’t really hate polygamy, they just hate it with broke men. For instance, women getting married to Ooni of Ife are sophisticated, educated, high profile, rich. So, settling for these. Says a lot. Now Nkechi Blessing wants to be a queen.”

@osnon1995 writes: “You could have just said Nkechi Blessing is Useless and we would all support you, but you had to involve your uselesss mother and sisters. We all know the females in your lineage are uselesss, you didn’t have to point it out. It’s very much obvious. The females around me aren’t.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “Nkechi Blessing wants to be the next addition to the Ooni’s collection. But I’m not sure she fits into the king’s spec. I would highly be disappointed if anything plays out between them. That woman is a public nuisance and would only end up embarrassing the throne.”

@novieverest writes: “If Ooni of Ife wants to experience what marriage truly is, all he needs is a combination of Nkechi Blessing and Mercy Aigbe. Even the gods won’t be able to stand by him. He should test and see.”

@7thcomeback writes: “Nkechi Blessing shooting her shot at the Ooni’s Palace. A queen and more.”

@vybeztelevision writes: “Nkechi Blessing was made to laugh by Ooni of Ife. The Nollywood actress, who recently applied to be the Ooni of Ife’s seventh wife, posted a photo of herself with the monarch at his palace.”

@Theoladeledada writes: “In Nigeria there’s Portable, Bobrisky, James Brown, Papaya Ex, Speeds Darlington , Vic 0,nkechi blessing, Daniel regha, oba Solomon, Dj chicken, Dino Melaye, Senior advocate of nonsense, baba blue blabla and pretty Mike. God just turned us to Fuji house of commotion.”