Boxing Competition: Enugu Boxers Lament Neglect, Poor Treatment By State Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Boxing Team in the just concluded 2022 National Open Boxing Trials Championship held in Kaduna from March 23rd – 30th, 2022 have expressed displeasure over the level of poor treatment meted out to them before, during and after the competition by the state sports Ministry.

They regretted that the authorities are not taking responsibility.

African Examiner Sports reports that the week- long tournament served as avenue to select boxers for camping ahead of the Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham from July 28th – 8th August, 2022.

A bronze medalist, Kelechi Franklin in an interview at the boxing gym after their training session yesterday at the Sports Council, Independence Layout, Enugu, said though he is excited with his performance at the tournament, but lamented the ill attitude displayed by the Enugu state Sports officials.

Udo Somto, who won silver medal at the championship hinted that the camp was about drills and training to select the best boxers, adding that the injury he sustained during sparing program affected his performance to some extent.

On her part, Esther Joseph, a former footballer and a military personnel with the 82 Division army cantonment expressed gratitude to everyone that has impacted positively in her career, urging aspiring female boxers to be focus and hardworking to reach their peak.

The Team Enugu which comprises 5 male and a female boxers won a total of 5 medals (1 silver, 4 bronze) and five boxers from the contingents have been called to the national camp in preparation for the fort coming competition.

It would be recalled that para Athlete’s that represented the State last year and won medals during the National Sports festival NSF, hosted by Edo State government are yet to be rewarded by the Enugu state government, unlike other states.

Efforts by our Correspondent to catch a reaction from the State Commissioner for Youth and sports, Mr. ManFred Nzekwe, was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone number was not available as at the time of filing this report.