BREAKING: 30 Children Reportedly Kidnapped By Bandits In Katsina

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least thirty children are believed to have been kidnapped by suspected bandits at Kasai village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Batsari is one of several Security Frontline Local Government Areas in Katsina State where activities of bandits, and other criminal elements have been on the increase almost on a daily basis.

At the time of filling in this report, government and security agencies were yet to comment on the issue.

However, a resident of the area, told Channels Television in a telephone call, that the fresh attack on the children, took place in the early hours of Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, is also yet to respond to enquiries.

 

