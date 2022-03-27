ADC Decries Lingering ASUU, FG’s Face Off, Wants Issue Resolve

…… Advises Govt. On Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU continues, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the federal government to resolve the contending issues that led to the lingering crisis, so as to save the nation’s University system from total collapse.

The political party decried the unfortunate development which it said, has done serious harm to that system of education, calling on all parties to come to a round table with a view to resolving the lingering face off.

It stated this yesterday in a Communiqué issued at the end of its State Chairmen’s Forum meeting held in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

The opposition party in the document read to Newsmen by its Delta State Chairman, who is also Chairman of the forum, Prince Joe Chukwu, touched on several burning issues affecting the Nigerian nation, including the alarming insecurity situation, 2023 general election, amongst others.

“As one of the foremost Political Party in Nigeria with conscious commitment to the advancement and unity of Nigeria in all areas of our Nations life, we have observed with serious concern the topical issues confronting our Nation in recent times and wish to state our position as a Political Party on them.

“We gravely discountenance the lingering contractual quagmire between ASUU and the Federal Government that has kept our University system under the torment of incessant ASUU strike.

“This culture of disruptions of Academic programme by ASUU strike keeps frustrating the ambitions and aspiration of Nigeria Students in the process of acquiring knowledge.

It added that “this latest episode calls for concern and a rethink. This is the 16th strike since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. Despite the numbers, there is little to show.

“We therefore, call on the Federal Government to genuinely look into the demand of ASUU and settle the issue because our Tertiary institution is the research center of our National growth and development.

“We decried in a strong term the spate of insecurity in our Nation. There is no gainsaying the fact that the song on the lips of everyone in Nigeria is insecurity of life and properties, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and activities of unknown gunmen.

“The insecurity in the Nation is growing exponentially as each day passes by. The Nation’s state of unrest will completely turn everywhere to miasma of bloodletting, if vital steps are not taken.

According to the party, “the havoc being wrecked by rebellious individuals is deadly and there is need for new security tactics to arrest this ugly trend. We call on our Government at all level to arise to this occasion and fulfill their primary duty of safeguarding lives and properties.

On issue of political party Presidential Zoning in 2023, it said “over the time, we have aligned ourselves as a Political Party to support the patriotic call for Political Parties in Nigeria to have their Presidential ticket zoned to the Southerner part of the Country.

“We are also of the strong opinion and conviction that Southern Nigeria deserve the Presidency for the sake of equity and justice in our Nation’s Political system.

The party applauded the National Assembly (NASS) for the passing of the new Electoral Amendment Act, as well as President Mohammed Buhari for signing it into law.

” This landmark legislative amendment by National Assembly in our electoral process is a pragmatic response to the realities of the Nigeria electoral experience.

It posited that “this Amendment Act will help to raise the quality of Nigeria’s Democracy by ensuring that our Leadership recruitment process is rested on a credible and transparent electoral framework.

“The early release of electoral funds will strengthen INEC financial independence, Also, the inclusion of electronic transmission of result, power to review Election results declared under duress, political neutrality of INEC Personnel, legalization of electronic accreditation of voters, inclusion of persons with Disability, using accredited votes to determine total votes, early conduct of Party primaries, elongation of campaign period before election and substitution of candidate in the event of death in an election will help to inject sanity and credibility in our electoral process.

“We call on all stakeholders to vigorously and honestly work for the full implementation of this act in our forthcoming General election in 2023.

In a remark, the host Chairman, and Enugu State Chairperson of ADC, Comrade Stella Chukwuma, said the party is highly disposed to equal rights and gender sensitive, stressing that to demonstrate that in practical terms, most of the state Chairmen are women.

Commenting on the issue of Gender Quota in the Electoral Act, ADC declared that “it strongly support the women clamor for a gender quota electoral Act that will address the inclusion of women in all decision-making processes in the country.

“Beyond rhetoric’s, there is need for amendment of policy and legal frameworks for gender sensitivity through the inclusion of affirmative action on women participation and representation in politics and governance institutions.

“Inclusion of gender quota in the electoral Act will ensure Political parties field women constitutionally with enshrined quota.

“However, our women must also arise to support themselves, develop themselves for leadership and be ready to competently compete for Political positions as this is the global best practices.