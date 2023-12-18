W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Finitri’s Election As Adamawa Governor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, December 18th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Court of Appeal Abuja, affirms the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State. Upholds the Judgment of the Adamawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

 

More to follow…

_______________________________

