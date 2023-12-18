BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Finitri’s Election As Adamawa Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Finitri’s Election As Adamawa GovernorFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, December 18th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Court of Appeal Abuja, affirms the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State. Upholds the Judgment of the Adamawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.
More to follow…
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=92885