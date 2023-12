BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Finitri’s Election As Adamawa Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Court of Appeal Abuja, affirms the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State. Upholds the Judgment of the Adamawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

More to follow…

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239