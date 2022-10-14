W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): ASUU Suspends Strike After Eight Months

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, October 14th, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has suspended its eight month old strike.

Though the union is yet to make an official pronouncement, our correspondent gathered that the decision was taken at the end of the National Executive Council meeting which was held at the ASUU secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with our correspondent, a highly informed source within the NEC said, “Yes, it has been called off”.

When asked for more details, the source said, “the president will release an official circular in the morning”.



African Examiner reports that the academic union embarked on a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Details later…

