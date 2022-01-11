2023 Presidency: I’m Not In Contest With Anyone – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who announced his intention for the 2023 presidential election on Tuesday, has stated that he’s not in contest with anybody but himself.

Umahi disclosed this when he addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Governor Umahi had told President Buhari of his plan to contest for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Asked to speak on what he and the President talked about, Umahi said, “We discussed politics, the growth of our party APC in Nigeria and the South-East, and the interest of the South-East in the 2023 presidency.”

Umahi stated that if the APC throws its ticket to the southern part of Nigeria, the president’s achievements in the past six years would help him get the ticket.

He added, “The President believes that anyone that wants to run for the presidency must have to consult widely and go to all the leaders. We must do everything to remove ethnicity and religion in our polity so that this country can grow.”

Umahi, who was made aware that others will also be contesting for the APC ticket, stated that “I’m not in contest with anybody; I’m in contest with myself”.