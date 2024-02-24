BREAKING: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Niger, Mali, Guinea

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has resolved to lift some sanctions on Niger Republic, Mali and Guinea.

The resolution was taken at the extraordinary summit on the peace, political and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on Saturday.

While the regional bloc said the political and targeted sanctions on Niger Republic remain, it lifted some financial and economic sanctions on Guinea and some targeted sanctions on Mali.