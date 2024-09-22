BREAKING: INEC Declares APC’s Okpebholo Winner Of Edo Guber Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo the winner of the Edo State governorship election.

According to the results from 18 local government areas (LGAs) announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, Okpebholo secured a total of 291,667 votes.

The APC candidate also won in 11 of the state’s 18 local governments.

His closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 247,655 votes.

Olumide Akpata, representing the Labour Party (LP), finished third, with a total of 22,763 votes.