Carabao Cup: Manchester United Handed Semi-Final Showdown With Nottingham Forest, Southampton Face Newcastle United

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals as Erik ten Hag’s side now stand as favourites to win the Carabao Cup.

Southampton’s 2-0 win against Manchester City was a huge upset and has opened up the tournament, as they will face high-flying Newcastle United next.

The first legs of the semi-finals will take place on the week commencing January 23, with the second legs taking place in the following week.

Southampton avoided a double header with Manchester United, the favourites left in the tournament, as they take on Nottingham Forest, who beat Wolves on penalties on Wednesday to progress.

One issue for Forest is that Dean Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, will not be eligible to face his parent club in the semi-final double-header.

For Manchester United they are improved much in recent weeks but Ten Hag is refusing to get carried away.