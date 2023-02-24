BREAKING: INEC Suspends Senatorial Election In Enugu East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election in Enugu East Senatorial District.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the election in the senatorial district earlier slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023, has been moved to March 11, 2023.

Yakubu said the postponement in the district which covers four local government areas became necessary with the murder of the Labour Party (LP)’s senatorial candidate for the district, Oyibo Chukwu.

He said the Labour Party reached out to the electoral body to convey its intention to provide a replacement and go ahead with the poll at the new date.

Chukwu and his personal assistant were assassinated on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked them and set their vehicle ablaze in the Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw area of Enugu.