Bbnaija: Cyph Speaks On Plan Outside Reality Show

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bright ‘Cyph’ Nwekete, the recently evicted BBNaija season seven housemate, has opened up on his plans outside the reality show.

African Examiner recalls that the software developer and Christy O were the first set of housemates to be evicted this season.

In a post-show interview with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the 27-year-old spoke about his plans to “own a creative agency”.

He also disclosed that he would like to establish a fashion line, and also partner with Multichoice to establish his “own TV channel”.

“I’ve always had a plan for entertainment and tech. I want to own or manage a creative agency. A creative, advertising and marketing agency. Then I have a fashion line that is for streets, Urban streets fashion line,” he said.

“Basically based on the deep thinking, I believe that everyone has a touch of weird in them that other people might not understand. So in a way, you’re wearing your fashion to embody that weird personalises that you are, at the same time look cool while at it.

“Also before entering Big Brother, I told Multichoice that I was going to work with them. I want to own a channel or a platform on Multichoice that is called Afropop express.

“The aim is to express African pop culture and heritage as regards to entertainment, fashion, art, creativity, geographical locations and stuffs like that.”