2023 Presidency : Nigerians Must Emphasize On Character, Competency, Capacity, And Not Area Of Origin, Says AMORC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigerians of Southern extraction continues to clamour for power shift from the Northern part of the country to Southern region in 2023, the Rosicrucian Order (AMORC), has posited that rather than laying emphasis on area of origin, citizens should insist on enthroning a competent person with character and capacity to deliver.

It also disagreed with some Nigerians who have placed the country on a failed state status, stressing that although, the nation’s economy may had been facing some challenges, it was not enough to classified the country as a failed state.

According to the group, Nigeria as a nation is richly endowed with both human and natural resources that could be used in transforming it into developed Nation if properly harnessed.

“If Nigeria harnesses the human and natural resources in her disposal properly, the nation will excel.

It therefore, charged the people to add more value and seriousness in their daily pursuit and productivity with a view to building a resilient and strong socio-economic nation.

Grand Master of AMORC for Nigeria and English Speaking West Africa, Dr. Kenneth Idiodi, stated this on Saturday while interacting with Newsmen shortly after delivering a keynote address at its 46th Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave (ERRC) taking place in Enugu.

African Examiner reports that the keynote address has as its theme: “Leadership and Nation Building: The Rosicrucian Perspective”.

Dr. Idiodi noted that if leaders and people had shown more value addition and seriousness in all we do, “no one or any nation will ever look at us as a failed state.

” And AMORC believes Nigeria has been humanly and divinely endowed to succeed.

The Grand master equally enjoined all tiers of government and development partners to do all within their powers to fix the power (electricity) issue in the country.

He noted that “Without constant power and energy, we can do little in our quest for socio-economic and technological growth as a nation.

“If we work hard and get determined to succeed; Nigeria will be the next destination of everybody in the world just as Dubai in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) is today; we can even surpass Dubai.

Idiodi urged the people to continually pray and meditate for the betterment of the country as well as speak positively, bring positive energy and constructive ways of doing things without engaging in unnecessary negative attitudes on issues.

He posited that “As a citizen of a country, we are constantly impacted by spiritual and psychic radiation emanating from our fellow citizens.

“We are also through our thought, words, and deeds contributing to the overall spiritual edifice of the nation.

“If majority of us do our work diligently, our country will be great, it is as simple as that.

The Grand Master, stressed the need for citizens to always engage in constructive criticism, pointing out that destructive criticism do not in any way help a bad situation.

“The bartered negative image of a leader is demotivating. This can lead to the underperformance of many other people in their responsibilities to the society.

Meanwhile, leaders who bear the brunt of heavy criticism and verbal abuse are unlikely to change their ways because of it.

On the contrary, such an approach would make them harden in their ways. This is a natural tendency to be defensive when attacked.

On the theme of the conclave, the grand master explained that leadership entails taking responsibility and ensuring that things work,

He added :“Putting blame on others as a leader means we are not taking responsibility

Leadership he further stated, equally entails sacrificing for others and things to work out, noting that leaders in every share of life should be elected based on “competency, character and capacity”.

“We expect the best from our leaders but often fail to ask ourselves what kind of followers we are

“In our bid for a better nation, we must evaluate our roles in supporting good leadership.

“Even when our leaders make mistakes (as humans) or disappoint our expectations; it is far more profitable to address this constructively rather than destructively.

“If we are in a position to criticize anything, constructive criticism is the way to go rather than destructive criticism”.

Idiodi stressed that AMORC is dedicated to the study and investigation of universal laws, adding that the understanding of these laws is applied practically in our daily lives for the attainment of health, happiness and peace.

“One of the universal laws of nature is the law of unity. This law manifests in various ways in nature.

“An example of its manifestation can be seen in communal living (by humans).

The Conclave lecture was delivered by a former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Goddy Agbo who is also a senior member of the group.