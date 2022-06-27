(BREAKING): Justice Tanko Muhammad Resigns As CJN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Channels Television confirmed that he resigned on Sunday night on the grounds of ill-health.

When contacted, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, said, “All I know is that he’s going to declare open a workshop this morning at the NJI (National Judicial Institute).”

Other attempts to reach close associates of the CJN, such as Dr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), proved abortive as they didn’t take their calls.

Following his resignation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will be the next acting Chief Justice of Nigeria sequel to Senate’s confirmation.

details shortly…