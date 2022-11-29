2023: APC Chieftain Ude, Alerts National Leadership Of Change Of Party’s Name By Embattled Enugu Chairman, Agballa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has alerted the national leadership of the party on what he called ‘senseless’ changing of its name to New APC by the Embattled Chairman of the party in Enugu state, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa.

He posited that such development if not properly addressed ahead of the general election, would definitely Jeopardize the chances of the APC presidential flag bearer, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the party in Enugu state.

Ude, who spoke to Newsmen in Enugu Monday, accused Agballa of working against Tinubu and the APC, adding that “such act is going to throw our supporters and voters into serious confusion.

He however, wondered how someone who calls himself a party leader would wake up few months to a general election and “changed the name of his political party just like that.

According to him, “this Agballa’s misconduct is not something the national leadership of our great party should take lightly, our national Secretariat should investigate the motive behind it.

“What message does he want to pass in the political space of Enugu with such action, if not just to confuse our teeming supporters and voters in the state.

Ude, who is also Chairman of members of the party in the state who pride themselves as the mainstream group, insisted that Agballa, who joined the APC from the People’s Democratic party PDP under a controversial manner is seriously working against the interest of the ruling party.

He alleged that the Embattled Enugu APC Chairman, had at severally in recent times, informed members of the public that there is nothing like APC in Enugu state any more, rather, what they have in place now is new APC.

“We, the pioneer and mainstream members of our great party in Enugu State have been shouting it times without number that Ugochukwu Agballa, came to APC with a mission of destroying the party, after which he will return to his PDP.

“Once again, I want to use this medium to call on the Senator Abdulahi Adamu led national leadership of APC to beam it’s searchlight on Enugu APC, before it is too late, because prevention they say, is better than cure.

African Examiner reports that there are several pending Court cases filed by members of the Enugu APC challenging Agballa’s alleged entrance into the party through the back door.