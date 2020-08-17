BREAKING NEWS: Tribunal Sacks Douye Diri as Bayelsa Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has nullified the election that produced candidate of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri as Governor.

The three-member panel held the election was unlawful due to the exclusion of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, King George from the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The ruling comes 2 days after the tribunal dismissed three other petitions against the election of Mr Diri.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

It is expected that the governor will appeal the ruling of the tribunal.