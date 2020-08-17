W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING NEWS: Tribunal Sacks Douye Diri as Bayelsa Governor

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, August 17th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has nullified the election that produced candidate of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri as Governor.

The three-member panel held the election was unlawful due to the exclusion of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, King George from the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The ruling comes 2 days after the tribunal dismissed three other petitions against the election of Mr Diri.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

It is expected that the governor will appeal the ruling of the tribunal.

