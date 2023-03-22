(BREAKING) : NLC Directs Workers To Protest At CBN Offices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday directed all workers to protest at all the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria nationwide starting next week over the current cash crunch in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who gave the directive at an ongoing press briefing at Labour House in Abuja, said the directive became imperative following the expiration of a one-week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

Details later….