BREAKING: PDP Appoints Damagum As Acting National Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After an emergency meeting by the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, a decision has been reached to comply with the judgment from the court on the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu as Chairman of the PDP. Deputy National Chairman (North) Iliya Damagum will take over the leadership of the PDP as Acting Chairman.

“After careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

He replaces Iyorchia Ayu who was suspended by his ward in Benue state for anti-party activities. The court had restrained Ayu from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023, for a hearing.

A member of the party from Benue Terhide Utaan, who is the plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtained the order stopping Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

The plaintiff after obtaining the court order told journalists that following Ayu’s suspension by his Igorov Ward Exco, it was wrong for him to continue as the national chairman of the party. He argued that such a move will further cause chaos in the PDP.

Before his suspension, there have been calls for Ayu to leave the post. In the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, a group of governors in the party called G5 repeatedly demanded his resignation from the position.

Led by Governor Nyesom Wike, the G5 argued that since the party’s presidential candidate for the election Atiku Abubakar is from northern Nigeria – Ayu – who is from the same region – should pave the way for a southerner to assume the office.