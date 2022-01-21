(BREAKING): Proprietor Confesses killing 5-yr-old student with N100 rat poison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More revelations surrounding the death of a five-year-old, Hanifa Abubakar on Friday emerged as the principal suspect, a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko said he killed the innocent girl with N100 rat poison.

Abdulmalik, who claimed he was the proprietor of the school, said he killed the girl owing to his financial constraints as he was indebted to the owner of the structure which housed the school.

The principal suspect and father of two, made the confession when he was paraded before newsmen at the Bompai police headquarters on Friday.

According to the suspect, Abdulmalik Tanko, he demanded a ransom of N6 million but was paid N100,000, which, he claimed, was used to settle his teachers.

Details shortly…