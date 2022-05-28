W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING) : Senator Abaribe Wins APGA Senatorial Ticket

Saturday, May 28th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has won the senatorial ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for Abia South senatorial district.

Senator Abaribe who dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, earlier in the week after pulling from the governorship race, was elected APGA senatorial flag bearer unopposed, by a mamoth crowd of delegates at the Azikiwe Road Aba, on Saturday evening.

The Returning Officer, Chief Lucky Erondu, announced Abaribe’s emergence amid thunderous ovation by a crowd of supporters, delegates and party faithful.



He was the sole candidate for the seat.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Abaribe, thanked the delegates for reposing confidence in him.

