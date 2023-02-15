BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Suit On Old Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned hearing in a suit seeking to stop the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing the policy on the newly redesigned naira notes.

The apex court adjourned the suit to February 22, 2023 for further hearing.

The original suit was filed by 3 states – Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states arguing that the new policy has caused untold hardship on the citizens of their states.

Recall that the apex court had earlier ruled that the Nigerian government and CBN should halt the implementation of the new policy pending the outcome of the suit adjourned to today (wednesday).

However, when the matter came up for hearing today (Wednesday) nine states were joined as parties to the original suit.

Our correspondent reports that Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River and Sokoto States were joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states were joined as co-respondents.