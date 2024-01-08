BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Governor Alia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against the election of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

This follows the withdrawal of the appeal by counsel to Mr Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sebastian Hon.

Uba had challenged the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, both the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal Abuja, had affirmed Alia’s election as governor of Benue State, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had said it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it was a pre-election matter.

The court held that Uba ought to have prosecuted the forgery allegation against Sam Ode, the deputy governor at the high court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond reasonable doubt.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



