BREAKING: Tajudeen Abbas Emerges New Rep Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tajudeen Abbas has emerged Speaker after polling 353 votes out of the 359 votes cast.

Abbas was declared winner at exactly 11.44 am by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase and Ahmed Sani Jaji scored 3 votes each.

The Nation





