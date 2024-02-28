NiMet Predicts 3-Day Sunshine, Thunderstorm From Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and thundery weather conditions from Wednesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecast sunny atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period.

It envisaged sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds over the North Central cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue states later in the day.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over Inland of the South and the coastal parts with the prospects of morning isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

The agency also anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa States later in the day.

“For Thursday, sunny skies are anticipated over the northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorm over Kebbi State during the afternoon period.

“Sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is

anticipated over the North Central cities during the forecast period with prospects of isolated

thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States,” it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos states during afternoon and evening period.

According to the agency, sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is anticipated over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Kebbi States during the afternoon and evening period.

“Cloud patches with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central cities during the forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Kogi States in the afternoon and evening period.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is expected over the Inland of the South and the Coast with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers States.

” Thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Abia, Imo, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Lagos states during the afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

NiMet advised the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede rains in areas where thunderstorms might likely occur.

It further advised the public to stay hydrated as temperature values were still high especially in the North.

“People with respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations. Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at night.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for

effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN