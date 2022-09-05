(BREAKING): Truss To Replace Johnson As UK PM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liz Truss will be the next United Kingdom Prime Minister after winning the party vote on Monday.

Truss of the Conservative Party is Britain’s Foreign Secretary and set to be the country’s next Prime Minister.

She will be replacing Boris Johnson.

Truss while speaking in London, said she would deliver.

Truss, who had taken to her Twitter, on Monday afternoon said, “I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

“I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential.”

Details later..