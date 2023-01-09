(BREAKING) UK Police Arrest AIT Founder Dokpesi At Heathrow Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of DAAR Communications Limited, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been allegedly arrested by the Police in the United Kingdom, a source says on Sunday Night.

The African Examiner gathered that Mr Dokpesi is scheduled to meet with the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in London.

Mr Dokpesi, was said to have arrived at the Heathrow airport, London at 5:39pm local time via a connecting Lufthansa flight LH916 from Frankfurt.

The reason for his arrest is however sketchy at the time filing this report, however multiple sources say the arrest may not be unconnected with the money laundering and financial crime case pending against him in nigeria.

Recall that in 2015, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dragged Mr Dokpesi to court over 2.1 billion naira he allegedly received from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

More soon…