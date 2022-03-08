(BREAKING) Umahi: Declare Igariwe Ebonyi Gov, PDP Tells INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party has informed the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare its candidates, Iduma Igariwe as the new Governor of Ebonyi State and Fred Udogwu as his Deputy.

The party made the submission at a press conference on Tuesday evening, following the judgement by a Federal High Court in Abuja which sacked Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and his Deputy Dr Eric Igwe for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgement, noted that the votes which made Umahi the governor belonged to the party and could not be transferred to another party.

