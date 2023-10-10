Why I’ll Pay N12m Tithe From My Prize Money – BBNaija All Stars Winner, Ilebaye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, aka Baye, has stated that she would give N12 million to her church as tithe from the N120 million prize money she won from the just-ended reality show.

The African Examiner recalls that Ilebaye, a 22-year-old Kogi-born model, defeated five other finalists to emerge winner of the BBNaija All Stars season on October 1, 2023.

She received a cheque for N120 million and a brand-new car at the prize presentation ceremony.

IIebaye, while fielding questions from fans over the weekend stated that she would give part of the money to her church to express gratitude to God for her victory.

“Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me,” Ilebaye said.





