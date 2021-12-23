W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Veteran Actor Sam Obiago Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran actor, Sam Obiago, is dead.

His death was confirmed by the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

The cause of his death is yet to be known

His colleagues have flooded the internet with condolence messages.



Obiago has acted in a series of movies and is popularly known as Daddy Sam.

Details shortly…

