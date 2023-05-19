Buhari Appoints Oluwatoyin Madein As Nigeria’s Accountant-General

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.

Her appointment takes immediate effect, according to a Friday statement by the Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Mohammed Ahmed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy,” the statement noted.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023 in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023. The new appointee is to resume immediately.”

Until her appointment, she was the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She takes over from Sylva Okolieaboh, who was appointed in an acting capacity following Anamekwe Nwabuoku’s removal.

Anamekwe had earlier replaced (in an acting capacity) Ahmed Idris who was suspended over allegations of an N80 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Idris on May 16, 2022, after he refused to honour the agency’s invitations to answer questions on the allegations.

Days after his arrest, he was suspended.