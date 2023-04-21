Buhari Approves Suspension Of REC Adamawa, Yunusa Ari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), of Adamawa State pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

In a statement issued on Thursday night and signed by the Director Information, Willey Bassey, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the president has directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Ari, by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, the President has directed investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.