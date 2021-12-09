Buhari Commiserates With The Oromoni Family

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the Oromoni family over the death of their son.

The president condemned the killing of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lagos State, saying all those implicated in the murder case will not be spared.

For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, described late Oromoni as ”our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family. ”

The president maintained that if Oromoni lost his life from bullying or cultism, then ”it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident.

”On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

Buhari urged the Police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter for the law to take its course.

According to the president, justice will be done, no matter who is involved.