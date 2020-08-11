Abia Assembly Rejects Governor Ikpeazu’s LGA, Commissioner Nominees

From Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, South- East Nigeria, Tuesday rejected the nomination of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Prince Eze Chikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman for Umunneochi Council area, after he failed to secured even a vote in the 24 member legislature.

African Examiner gathered that the development may not be unconnected with the faceoff between the (latter) and Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Orji.

Aside the case of Chikamnayo, the House equally stood down the screening of a Commissioner nominee, Mr. Godswill Nwanoruo.

Although, no definite reason was given by the lawmakers for turning down the ex- Commissioner for Information and Strategy’s nomination, but as Source close to the House who craved anonymity, said Chikamnayo had recently shared articles on different social media platforms against the speaker of the House, Hon. Orji, an action that did not go down well with the speaker.

The former Information commissioner, had in the said write-ups, asked the Speaker to resign his position after visiting the former governor of the state, Senator Orji Kalu.

He was quoted as recognizing the senator as the political leader of Abia state.

Apart from the Speaker, other members of the House were said to have picked offence by the said social media comment, and were therefore waiting to take their pound of flesh when they received the news about Chikamnayo’s nomination.

It was also learnt that there were series of purported petitions against the Nominee by unnamed individuals from his council area, opposing his clearance by the lawmakers.