Buhari Govt Values Cows Than Human Lives – Pastor Ibiyeomie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, has kicked against the state of insecurity under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibiyeomie frowned at the Buhari-led government that has allowed cows to have more value than human lives.

The cleric made this known while addressing his members in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on the topic “Divine Protection”.

He stated that human wickedness was on the increase due to the love for money.

He said: “Some people will just sit down and scheme to attack somebody. The love of money has increased, so people want to do anything to have it, so human life is of no value. That is why you need protection, especially this part of the world like Nigeria where people value cows more than humans.

“In Nigeria, a cow is more important than a human being, that is how funny the Government of Nigeria is, where cows are more valuable than human beings.”

Ibiyeomie also frowned at the fact that no Boko Haram member has ever been convicted.

“I have not seen one Boko Haram man convicted, not one. Have you heard anyone convicted? So, who is behind it? You better answer it? That is the level of wickedness everywhere. Are you saying that they don’t know them? Why is it that one person has not been caught and convicted?

“We are privileged to hear things from the military men who I might not be able to say on the altar, but by the position of my calling, I hear from the military. If you say you want to attack the Boko Haram, you may be the victim they want to attack. You know in the military you don’t talk, else they will court martial you. It is a very funny country,” he said.