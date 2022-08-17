Buhari Mourns Onabule

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors over the sad loss.

The President noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to development of Nigeria, especially his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.